Wike to work with Atiku to oust Buhari in 2019

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has called on all Nigerians irrespective of political affiliations to rise up to sack the most inefficient Federal Government since the country gained independence.

Addressing journalists after a thank-you visit by the PDP Presidential Candidate and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar at the Government House, Port Harcourt on Sunday evening, Governor Wike said that all PDP leaders and well-meaning Nigerians have a duty to form a united front to sack the failed APC Federal Government.

He said though different party leaders supported different aspirants, with the emergence of Atiku Abubakar as the party’s presidential candidate, all hands must be on deck for the good of the country.

The governor said: “We have no party that will salvage the country other than the PDP. A candidate has emerged and we owe it a duty to see that the party takes over from the most inefficient and ineffective party in control of the Federal Government.

“We are one family. You may support aspirant A or B, but once a candidate emerges, you owe it a duty to make sure your party returns to power.

Rivers State Governor , Nyesom Ezenwo Wike and PDP Presidential Candidate Atiku Abubakar after a Thank You Visit by the PDP candidate to the Government House Port Harcourt on Sunday.

“We are doing everything we can to ensure that we don’t give the APC any gap. They have failed Nigerians and we will take over in 2019.”

He said that the successful hosting of the party’s national convention in Port Harcourt has once again shown that Port Harcourt is a peaceful location for national events.

“My happiness today is that the convention was successful and it went on without hitches”, he said.

In his remarks, Atiku said that the entire country must work towards ending the failed APC Federal Government in 2019.

He said: “The entire country needs a new government. Definitely, we don’t need APC to return to power in 2019”.

He said the country has gone through challenges ranging from recession, unemployment, insecurity and lack of unity. He said the country needs to chart a new direction in the interest of the people.

Atiku said that it is time for the people of Rivers State to consolidate their support for the PDP in the state.

He said: “I came to personally congratulate the Governor, people and Government of Rivers State and also thank him for hosting a most successful convention “.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar was accompanied on the visit by former Ogun State Governor, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, former Anambra State Governor, Mr Peter Obi, PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, Senator Ben Murray Bruce, Senator Sam Anyanwu, former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Austin Opara and Edo State PDP Chairman, Chief Dan Orbih.