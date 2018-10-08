Again, FG woos workers with new minimum wage

The Federal Government on Sunday said it would soon address the agitation for the upward review of the national minimum wage in a manner that will make workers and all Nigerians smile.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, made the promise in his remarks at the 22nd Choir Anniversary of the Christ Apostolic Church, Living Water DCC Headquarters, Abuja, tagged “Bless the Lord, O my soul.”

Mustapha, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary (General Services Office), Office of the SGF, Mr. Olusegun Adekunle, said the present administration was sensitive to the plight and wishes of the masses.

He said, “While this administration is determined to bring our nation to self-sufficiency and self-reliance, it is also sensitive to the plight and wishes of the Nigerian masses.

“I assure Nigerians that the recent agitation for upward review in the national minimum wage will soon be addressed in such a way that not only Nigerian workers will smile, but the entire nation will be better for it.”