An official of the American International School, Abuja, on Wednesday told the Federal High Court in Abuja that the former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, paid a total of $1,606,763.68 in tuition fees for his children, including an advance payment of $845,852 for his young children to be enrolled in the school in the future.

Nicholas Ojehomon, an auditor at the school, disclosed this while testifying as a prosecution witness for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He confirmed that the payments covered Bello’s children’s tuition until graduation.

According to him, the amount was paid in two tranches, with one part serving as an advance for future tuition fees.

Bello is currently facing an N80.2bn fraud charge filed by the EFCC.

During the trial, the prosecution presented financial records, including statements from the American International School, which detailed the payments made on behalf of Bello’s children.

At a previous hearing on January 29, Williams Abimbola, a compliance officer with United Bank for Africa Plc, testified under subpoena and tendered documents showing transactions related to the school fees.

The EFCC had earlier alleged that shortly before leaving office, Bello paid $760,000 as an advance for his children’s school fees.

The commission further claimed that the school refunded the money following an investigation into the matter.

During Thursday’s proceedings, Ojehomon testified that Bello’s brother, Ali Bello, facilitated the payment process.

He told the court: “Mr. Ali Bello contacted the American International School, Abuja, on Friday, August 13, requesting to pay the Bello children’s school fees until they graduate. The school management accepted his offer.”

The witness further revealed that the payments covered four of Bello’s children, enrolled in Grades 8, 6, 4, and 2.

Additionally, he confirmed that payment was also made for future children who were yet to be enrolled at the time, with an expected start date of August 2022, provided space was available.

According to Ojehomon, “$90,074 was paid for Bello’s daughter in Grade 8; $87,470 for his daughter in Grade 6; $26,241 for his daughter in Grade 4; and $18,707 for his daughter in Grade 2.”

The witness also identified a contractual agreement between the school and Ali Bello, outlining the prepayment arrangement.

EFCC counsel, Kemi Pinheiro (SAN), tendered the school’s admission and prepaid tuition fee documents as exhibits.

Responding to questions on whether any funds were refunded to the EFCC, Ojehomon stated, “$760,910.84 was refunded.”

He also confirmed that the EFCC provided an account domiciled with the Central Bank of Nigeria for the refund.

Further testimony was given by Williams, the second prosecution witness from UBA, who submitted additional financial documents, including statements from accounts operated under Bello’s administration.

She testified that multiple withdrawals were made through cheques from the Kogi State Government House account.

The transactions, often broken into N10m tranches, were primarily issued to two individuals: Abdulsalam Hudu and Aminu J.O.

Williams confirmed that on December 12, 2018, “Ten transactions of N10m each were processed in favor of Abdulsalam Hudu.”

She also named key signatories on the account, including Christopher Enefola (Permanent Secretary), Onekutu Daniel (Chief Accountant), and Abdulsalam Hudu (Accountant).

However, under cross-examination, she admitted that Bello’s name did not appear in any of the transactions related to the Kogi Government House account.

“The name Yahaya Bello does not feature in exhibits P1 to P27,” defense counsel Daudu noted, to which Williams responded, “The name Bello did not appear anywhere.”

She further admitted that she was not the account officer in charge of the Kogi Government House account and that the account was managed from Lokoja, Kogi State, rather than her branch in Area 3, Abuja.

Justice Emeka Nwite adjourned the trial to Friday, March 6, for continuation of proceedings.