Zimbabwe offers pay rise to govt workers

The Zimbabwe government has offered the rest of its workers a salary raise, a week after it hiked salaries of members of the defence forces and police by 22.5 per cent and 20 per cent respectively with effect from July 1.

The minister of state for presidential affairs Simbarashe Mumbengegwi confirmed the 17.5-per cent salary hike in a statement.

The government also pledged to meet other demands by the workers, including cash-in-lieu of leave for teachers.

Mumbengegwi said the salary raise was in fulfillment of an agreement it reached with the workers early

this year.

Other benefits for the workers include alignment of rentals at institutional accommodation to housing

allowances.

The Zimbabwean government also promised to provide additional non-monetary benefits to further improve the conditions of service of the workers.

The salary hikes come amid limited fiscal space that has seen government spending more than 90 per cent of its revenue on wages. – Xinhua/NAN.