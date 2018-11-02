2019 elections will be walkover for PDP – IBB

A former military president, General Ibrahim Babangida (Retd), has predicted that the 2019 senatorial election in Zone ‘B’, Niger State, would be a walkover for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said the All Progressives Alliance (APC) appears to be entangled in a crisis.

“The APC in all three tiers of government is still embroiled in debilitating crisis that is threatening to completely bring down the party and in next year’s general elections, all that is required by PDP is to step up efforts with fervent prayers to emerge victorious,” he said.

Babangida spoke when he granted audience to the standard bearer of the PDP in next year’s senatorial election, Ibrahim Ishaku (SAN), who emerged the party’s flag bearer for Niger-East (Zone ‘B’) in last month’s primaries in Niger State.

The former military leader expressed optimism that Ibrahim Ishaku from Kuta in Shiroro Local Government Area, the first in Niger State to be so capped as Senior Advocate of Nigeria, will fill the gap the people of the zone had missed in recent past years.

Ibrahim Ishaku had earlier told the former military president that his visit was to seek for his blessings and endorsement ahead of the flag-off of his electioneering and the general election coming up next year.

While introducing members of his campaign organization, Ishaku told Babangida that his campaign team was made up of veteran technocrats, administrators, media practitioners, youth leaders and opinion moulders who were carefully picked for the job.

The PDP senatorial hopeful enlisted the blessings and prayers of Babangida even as he said his vision in politics was to impact the lives of citizens in his senatorial zone through ‘efficient’ representation.