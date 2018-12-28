2019: Fayose taunts Buhari over kick-off campaign in Akwa Ibom

…start from Borno, Yobe, Zamfara – Former governor tells president

The former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has wondered why President Muhammadu Buhari planned to flag-off his 2019 presidential campaign in Akwa Ibom State instead of Borno, Yobe and Zamfara States.

On his verified Twitter handle, Fayose lamented about the number of Nigerians who were being killed in Zamfara State and claimed that all Buhari did was make a phone call.

Fayose bashed Buhari over his plan to kick-off his campaign in Akwa Ibom, a state, which Fayose claimed to have been made peaceful by the Peoples Democratic Party-led government of Governor Emmanuel Udom.

He tweeted, “Nigerians are being killed in Zamfara, President Buhari could only make “phone calls”. But he is going to Akwa Ibom, a state made peaceful by the PDP government of Mr Udom Emmanuel to flag off his campaign. Why can’t he do the flag off in Zamfara, Yobe or Borno?”

Buhari had on Tuesday revealed that he would be kicking off his 2019 presidential campaign in the PDP-controlled state.