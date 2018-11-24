2019: I don’t want four more years of APC ‘Change’ – IBB

Former military president Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (retd) has spoken out against four more years for President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The gap-toothed general tweeted on Thursday that he did not want another four years of the APC administration.

He said if the change he had seen in the last four years was what APC was promising in the next four years, the party should as well keep its Change.

Read his tweet: ”I am not against any political party or any political candidate; but if the change I saw in the last 4 years is what they are promising in the next 4 years; they can as well keep their CHANGE.”