2019: Obasanjo endorses Peter Obi as vice-president

…says APC has no plan for Igbo presidency

The former president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo says the PDP vice presidential candidate Mr Peter Obi and his principal Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has great work to do for Nigeria after being declared as the winner in the 2019 Presidential election.

The former president stated this at a stakeholders meeting held at the residence of former Aviation minister, chief Mbazuluke Amechi in Ukpor, Nnewi South local government area Anambra State.

He said the former Anambra State governor and his principal have become a beacon of hope to all Nigerians who have had it so rough in the last four years.

Chief Obasanjo said it is important for Obi to think out of the box to take the nation out of the woods caused by incumbent clueless administrators.

Chief Obasanjo said that with Mr Obi’s pedigree as a governor, he is hopeful that things would work for Nigeria under his leadership as vice president of the country.

Obasanjo also said that the Igbo should be wary of the promise of the APC government to hand over power to them in 2023 as, according to him “it’s dangerous to take the APC government serious.”

Obasanjo, however, urged the Igbo not to allow anybody relegate them to the background as they occupy a place of pre-eminence in the emergence of the nation.

He also pointed out that the Igbo must bury all their differences and work together for the actualization of the Atiku /Obi candidature as president and vice president in the best interest of the Igbo’s and Nigerians at large.

He particularly urged the PDP vice presidential candidate to reach out to Mbazuluke Amechi and other eminent personalities in Igbo land to drum support for his candidature.

The former president prayed for a successful outing for Atiku and Obi in the 2019 presidential election even as tasked them to do the right thing for Nigeria and Nigerians in office.

In his welcome address, the host, Mbazuluke Amechi described Mr Peter Obi as a good man and his principal the country needed at a time like this.

The meeting was attended by Mr Peter Obi, former minister of power, Chief Barth Nnaji, former minister of health, ABC Nwosu, former Imo governor Ikedi Ohakim, member of National Assembly Hon Chris Azubogu and Chief Innocent Chukwuma chairman CEO Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company.

In his speech, the vice president candidate of the PDP assured Nigerians that his principal Abubakar Atiku and himself would not let the nation down.

Obasanjo, Obi and dignitaries later went to unveil the statue of the former aviation minister built by the Ukpor community in honour of Dara Amechi