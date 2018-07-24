2019: Why PDP lost some past elections – Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lost most of past elections because unpopular candidates were imposed on the electorate.

Speaking ahead of the 2019 general elections, Jonathan called on politicians not to yield to any form of negative influence by godfathers.

He also urged political godfathers to yield to people’s yearning in preparation for 2019, and advised them to steer clear of anti-party activities.

Jonathan gave the advice when he received Senator Philip Gyunka, who visited him in Abuja on Tuesday.

He said that though there was nothing wrong with having godfathers, they should not be clogs in the wheel of progress.

“In politics, if you have a son or anybody and you know the person cannot lead the party to victory, and you are sending the person because you are hoping for something, then you do not like the party.

“If you like the party you, will ask your son to work with the person that you believe can win elections.

“We lost most of these elections because of this issue of imposition of people that are not acceptable to the public,” he said.

Jonathan also said that sacrificing competence and efficiency on the altar of interest was counterproductive.

“I have not gone for elections outside Africa, but at least, before leaving office, I went round to observe election in a number of countries.

“Politics is like war. I am not saying people should carry guns and knives, but to struggle to win election. People must have that kind of personal interest.

“We need to send people that the people appreciate, people whom they believe in to bring development to their states so that even if it means sleeping there, they will stay there and do the work.

“I commend the national chairman of our party, Uche Secondus, because he has been emphasising that this time, primaries must be on level playing ground, so that whoever emerges, others will support the person,’’ he said.

The former president expressed optimism that party faithful in the states would work together to present candidates that would win elections.

“Primaries must be done in a way that will leave no grievances. If people lose gallantly, there will be no problem; but if people are manipulated out of the process, they will be angry,” he said.

Earlier, Gyunka had commended the former president for always promoting peace and unity in the country.

He said Nigeria needed good leaders, adding that it was only good leaders that would deliver the country from its present challenges. – NAN.