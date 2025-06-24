The Sokoto State chapter of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) has distanced itself from a recent call made by one of its members advocating for Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko’s nomination as the vice-presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general elections.

In a statement issued in Sokoto on Sunday, the State Chairman of ALGON and Executive Chairman of Tambuwal Local Government Area, Alhaji Abba Shehu Tambuwal, clarified that the call was the personal opinion of Alhaji Abdullahi Yarima, the Secretary of the Association and Chairman of Kebbe Local Government Area.

“Our dear colleague, who also serves as our scribe, merely expressed his individual opinion,” the statement clarified.

“While he is entitled to his views like every other citizen, it must be clearly stated that he was acting on his own.”

ALGON emphasised that Senator Wamakko, who currently represents Sokoto North Senatorial District at the National Assembly, has not declared any interest in contesting for the vice presidency office, and neither has the party initiated such discussions.

“The recent claim by Alhaji Abdullahi Yarima alluding to Senator Wamakko’s ambition for the Vice Presidency in 2027 is baseless and lacks credibility. It is premature and misleading to speculate on such matters without official confirmation,” the chairman stressed.

ALGON urged public officeholders, especially its members, to exercise restraint and avoid making unverified and sensitive political statements that could mislead the public and create confusion.

“The people of Sokoto State and Nigerians deserve accurate and responsible communication. We kindly appeal to our colleagues to refrain from making such pronouncements, particularly on weighty national matters,” the statement insisted.

While further reiterating the Association’s commitment to transparency and due process, ALGON noted that any official position or communication from the body must go through appropriate channels.

“Consequently, we are calling on members of the public to disregard the statement as it was not vetted nor endorsed by ALGON.

It does not reflect the stance of the Association,” the statement added.