The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has suspended its National Chairman, Shehu Gabam, over alleged financial misconduct and misappropriation of party funds.

The party also suspended its National Auditor, Nnadi Clarkson, and National Youth Leader, Chukwuma Uchechukwu.

The decision was announced in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Araba Aiyenigba, on Tuesday.

“The suspended officials were linked to a series of unauthorised financial transactions, personal enrichment schemes, and diversion of funds without NWC approval,” the statement said.

According to Aiyenigba, Gabam had submitted an unauthorised financial statement to INEC and published a summary in newspapers, prompting the party to alert law enforcement agencies.

“This action reinforces our zero-tolerance stance on corruption,” he added.

For a thorough investigation, an interim panel has been set up to audit all financial records and recommend appropriate disciplinary or legal steps.

The Deputy National Chairman (North), Sadiq Abubakar, has been appointed Acting National Chairman in line with the party’s constitution.

The party claims the mismanaged funds run into hundreds of millions of naira, including proceeds from 2023 nomination form sales and donations.

INEC and relevant agencies have been officially notified of the suspension, which takes immediate effect, according to the statement.