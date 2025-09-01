Leaders of thought and people of Enugu East Senatorial District across political divides have adopted Governor Peter Mbah as their sole candidate in the 2027 governorship election, advising politicians in the state not to waste their money contesting against him.

The people of the zone made their stand known in a communiqué entitled “One Good Turn Deserves Another,” which they issued at the end of a town hall meeting at the International Conference Centre, Enugu, on Sunday, saying they were blind to party and would support Mbah on any political platform he chooses for his reelection.

“In endorsing him, we want to state that we are blind to party affiliation. In the face of Nigeria’s fluid party politics, our political party is Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, a performing Governor, who has shown that he not only has what it takes to turn Enugu State around, but also to take it to the pinnacle of glory where our founding fathers dreamt of,” they stated in their communiqué.

The motion for Mbah’s adoption was moved by Labour Party candidate in the 2023 governorship election, Hon. Chijioke Edeoga.

Edeoga declared: “We know the story in the Bible about Saul and Paul. Saul was using all his might to fight the disciples of Jesus Christ. On his way to Damascus he met with the Holy Spirit and his eyes opened. He converted and became the most impactful follower of Jesus Christ.

“So I, as Chijioke Edeoga, am that Saul in the Bible. I am promising that I will be that Paul in the Bible. I will devote everything within me to ensure he returns for the second tenure. I am moving a motion that the leadership of Enugu East Senatorial Zone have decided that Peter Mbah will be our sole candidate for 2027.”

In seconding the motion, former state chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Ben Nwoye, emphasised that although he was of the APC, the gathering of Enugu East was not about party, but about Mbah’s personality.

Also, a communiqué rendered by a political veteran, Deacon Ogbodo, at the end of the town hall meeting read in part, “Following a far-reaching discourse where our people — thought leaders, political leaders, professionals, youth leaders, women leaders, traditional rulers, Presidents-General of town unions, leaders of market associations, trade union leaders, among others – openly and freely aired their views, the people of Enugu East Senatorial District unequivocally endorse Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah for a second term in office come 2027.

“If he has done these great works in repositioning Enugu State in just two years, it is only left to imagination what the state would look like at the end of eight years of his administration.

“Given Governor Peter Mbah’s trailblazing performance, we are convinced that he is leading Enugu State on the path of development never witnessed before. We have prayed for a day like this since the end of Dr. Michael Okpara’s era. Today, we can state unequivocally that God has answered our prayers in the person of Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah. Ndi Enugu now hold their heads high and proudly identify as Ndi Enugu anywhere.”

They further urged other senatorial zones to return in 2027 the political favour Enugu East did to them previously by not fielding a governorship candidate in any political party in 2007 and 2011, when Enugu West District took their turn of eight years through Barr. Sullivan Chime, and in 2015 and 2019, when Enugu North took their turn through Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

Pressing the position of the zone further, former Deputy Governor, Dr. Sunday Onyebuchi, said any politician running against Mbah in 2027 would be wasting his money, unless he or she “just wants to have the title of former governorship candidate added to his name.”

They listed some of Mbah’s achievements such as “the radical improvement in the security of Enugu State due to the administration’s massive investment in that sector,” commitment of 33 percent of the state’s annual budget to the construction of 260 Smart Green Schools across the 260 political wards, construction of 260 Type 2 Primary Healthcare Centres with accompanying staff quarters in 260 wards, and revival of the state’s moribund assets.

In the transport sector, they listed the launch of Enugu Air, launch of five modern transport terminals located at Holy Ghost (Enugu), Gariki, Nsukka, and Abakpa, as well as the launch of 100 CNG Mass Transit buses; the effort to complete and operationalise the international terminal of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, and construct a cargo terminal to make Enugu an aviation hub.

They equally highlighted the “massive road projects in the state, with about 1,000km completed or ongoing,” completion of the International Conference Centre, ongoing construction of the ICC 5-Star Hotel, and the Enugu International Hospital.

They equally named several landmark agricultural interventions, among others.