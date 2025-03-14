Nigeria and Jamaica are set to explore the possibility of a direct flight route as both countries strengthen the Bilateral Air Service Agreement.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Special Adviser on Media and Communications to the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Tunde Moshood, on Wednesday.

Aviation Minister, Festus Keyamo, welcomed the Jamaican Ambassador to Nigeria, Lincoln Downer, and his Consular, Andre Hibbert, to his office in Abuja for this engagement.

Downer emphasised the potential for mutually beneficial diplomatic engagements between Jamaica and Nigeria.

He highlighted the importance of improving and enhancing bilateral relations, including reviewing the existing Bilateral Air Services Agreement.

“I have been tasked by my country to review and improve on the diplomatic engagements between Jamaica and Nigeria, especially concerning air services,” said Downer.

The Jamaican ambassador also shared the growing interest in Nigerian culture, particularly Afrobeat music and Nollywood films, which are trending in Jamaica.

This cultural exchange, he noted, further reinforces the need for enhanced diplomatic and air connectivity.

“There is no reason why we should not have a direct flight between our countries. Nigerians love Jamaica, and there is a rising demand for Jamaican spices in Nigeria,” Downer added.

Keyamo in his response, welcomed the ambassador’s proposals and expressed his eagerness to take the next steps.

“I am delighted to start the BASA arrangements. To ensure a swift resolution, we will set up a committee to expedite the process,” said Keyamo.

He further committed to visiting Jamaica if necessary, stating that he would be willing to travel to Jamaica to finalize and sign the BASA agreement in person.

It was noted that Downer disclosed that Jamaica currently lacks a national carrier, relying on neighbouring Trinidad and Tobago for air transport.

He proposed the idea of combining the BASA between Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago to address the air services gap, underscoring the increasing demand for travel from Nigeria to Jamaica.

Downer expressed his deep appreciation for Nigeria, revealing an intriguing discovery from his four months as the Jamaican envoy to Nigeria.

“I have since discovered that Nigeria might be my ancestral home after all,” said the ambassador