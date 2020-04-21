Abia killing: IGP sets up Special Investigations Panel, deploys new CP

The Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu has condemned the glaring unprofessional conduct and misuse of firearms by a policeman at Ebem Ohafia area of Abia State on Friday, 17th April, 2020 which led to the unfortunate death of one Mr. Ifeanyi Arunsi.

The IGP equally condemned the resort to self-help by some people and the resultant arson and damage to Government property and operational assets of the Nigeria Police Force.

Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba in a statement said the IGP has consequently set-up a Special Investigation Panel headed by the DIG Anthony Michael Ogbizi in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department to carry out a comprehensive investigation into the unfortunate incident.

“The Panel will review police actions and inactions prior, during and after the death of Mr. Ifeanyi Arunsi and the circumstances surrounding the attack on the police station and damage to property”.

In a related development, the IGP has ordered the immediate deployment of CP Janet Agbede as the new Commissioner of Police, Abia State.

She takes over from CP Okon Ene who has been redeployed to the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

While condoling the family and friends of the Late Ifeanyi Arunsi, the IGP enjoins the people of Ebem Ohafia in Abia State not to take the laws into their own hands but rather allow the course of justice to prevail at all times.

The IGP assures that the investigation into this case will be swift and thorough noting that justice will surely be done to all parties.