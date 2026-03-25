The All Progressives Congress (APC), South East Zone, has successfully concluded the zonal congress of the party, with an eight-member zonal executive emerging by consensus.

The zonal congress, which held on Wednesday at the newly revamped Hotel Presidential, Enugu, witnessed a mammoth turnout of party leaders, delegates, and party faithful from the fybe states of the South East.

Governor of Ebonyi State, Hon. Francis Nwifuru’s motion for the dissolution of the old zonal executive was seconded by the Senator representing Imo North Senatorial District, Senator Patrick Ndubueze, and unanimously adopted, thus paving the way for the election of a new zonal executive.

However, before the continuation of proceedings, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State announced that the leaders of the party in the zone had fruitful and extensive discussions at the Government House, Enugu, where they decided to adopt the consensus mode of election, one of the two options spelt out in the party’s constitution.

“Today, in line with Article 20.1 of the Constitution of the APC, both the leadership and stakeholders of our party have agreed that our zonal congress shall be by consensus mode,” he stated.

Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, moved a three-in-one motion, namely: a motion for the ratification of the outcomes of the ward, local government, and state congresses earlier concluded by the party; a motion for the adoption of the consensus mode of the zonal congress; and a motion naming the proposed officers for adoption by delegates.

The motion was seconded by the Speaker of Enugu State House of Assembly, Hon. Uchenna Ugwu, and was unanimously adopted.

Consequently, Dr. Ijeomah Arodiogbu was reelected as the Vice Chairman (South East) of the APC, while Chief Innocent Azuoba emerged as the Zonal Secretary.

Others who emerged are: Zonal Legal Secretary, Barr. Ernest Mayor Ogbonna; Zonal Publicity Secretary, Hon. Henry Onwuahaluonye; Zonal Youth Leader, Barr. Chima Kenneth Ogbonna; Zonal Leader of Persons with Disabilities, Dr. Nwachukwu Stanley Chinedu; Zonal Woman Leader, Dr. Oby Ajih; and Zonal Organising Secretary, Chief Arinze Ikedife.

Meanwhile, addressing the congress, the host governor and leader of the party in Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, said the successful ward, local government, state, and zonal congresses reinforced the strength and unity of the party in the South East, as well as the determination of the South East APC to return President Bola Tinubu to office in 2027.

“Ndi Igbo, our presence here, and the number of people that I have seen here today, is a testament to the fact that the South East is APC and APC is South East.

“There is no gainsaying the fact that APC in the South East is solid. I know that we have some naysayers who believed that our congresses would lead to an implosion. But we have disappointed those naysayers and critics because we have come out of these congresses stronger as a party.

“Importantly also, our peaceful and successful congresses in the South East region underscore our determination to reelect the President come 2027. So, I want to also commend the President for his audacious and expedient reforms. He has launched our country, Nigeria, on the path of major economic growth,” he stated.

While commending the ex-zonal executives and members of the National Working Committee in the region for their tireless efforts in making the APC solid in the region, Mbah congratulated the newly elected zonal executives, charging them to shoulder the responsibility of leading and consolidating the gains of the party in the region creditably.

The governor equally urged continued unity in the South East APC going into the National Convention in Abuja.

“As we go ahead to the National Convention, let us sustain this sense of brotherhood in our party, in our zone. Beyond the congresses, let us also continue to demonstrate that the South East APC is not only growing, but equally a model of internal cohesion and progressive politics,” he stated.

The congress was attended by former President of the Senate, Senator Ken Nnamani; National Deputy Chairman (South), Chief Emma Eneukwu as well as serving and former governors, ministers, federal and state lawmakers, among a host of others.