Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Audu Garba Bosso has assured community leaders, traditional and religious heads and other stakeholders of robust security in rural areas.

He reiterated the command’s commitment to combat crimes and criminality, guarantee adequate security and ensure general safety of all residents of the state.

CP Bosso gave the assurance at the commissioning of a modern newly built Police Operational base constructed by Anoh Gas Processing Companies Limited, AGPC Ltd in Assa Community, Ohaji/Egbema council area of the state, on Wednesday.

He expressed appreciation to the gas company, their partners and other stakeholders for the project and assured that adequate personnel will be deployed to the police facility.

The CP called on residents to always corporate and support the police by reporting criminal and suspicious activities using the “See Something, Say Something” approach.

Earlier in his remarks, the AGPC Ltd Representative said the construction of the facility was part of the company’s cooperation social responsibility to enhance peace, security, and development in Assa community.

He further reiterated the company’s commitment to corporate social responsibility and collaboration for a safer and prosperous community through proactive and effective policing.

Also, the council Chairman, Hon. Prince Marcel Amadioha, the traditional ruler, Eze Emmanuel Assor and the President General of Assa Community, Hon Reward Evans, all thanked AGPC Ltd for building the facility and commended the CP for improved security in the State.

They also pledged support to protect the facility and partner the police and other security agencies towards improving security in the community and the state at large.

‎

The facility had a modern administrative block, detention facility, interrogation room, police quarters, and advanced electronic devices to improve operational efficiency.

The ceremony was attended by key stakeholders from the LGA, community and corporate sector.