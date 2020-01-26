Akwa Ibom Re-run: Ekpenyong defeats Akpabio again

CANDIDATE of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Christopher Ekpenyong has again defeated Senator Godswill Akpabio of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the January 25, 2020 re-run election for Akwa Ibom Northwest Senatorial district held in Essien Udim local government Council.

Senator Ekpenyong of the PDP polled a total of 134, 717 votes, while Akpabio scored a total of 83, 820 votes.

INEC Returning Officers, Professor Idara Okon Akpabio announced the House of Representatives result, Professor Robert Dode announced the result for Senate election Re-run while Prof Victor Ebong announced the State Assembly result.

However, the scores indicate that senator Akpabio who is currently the minister of Niger Delta Affairs won Ekpenyong only in his own ward, Ukana West ward2 with a total of 762 votes while Ekpenyong scored a total of 620 votes.

And for the House of Representatives seat, Nsikak Ekong of the PDP won with a total of 45, 366 votes while Emman Akpan of APC scored a total of 22,759.

Similarly for the State Assembly Re-run poll, Esse Umoh of the PDP won with a total of 18, 999 polls while Nse Ntuen of the APC scored 7,108.

Ekpenyong while reacting to the outcome of the Re-run while fielding questions from newsmen shortly after being declared winner of the Rerun election by the Independent National Electoral Commission Returning officer described his victory as an ‘Act of God’

“I thank God the giver of victory for seeing me through the entire political debacle since September 2018. My victory has put agents of darkness to shame.” Vanguard