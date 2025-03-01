Former Senate President Bukola Saraki has expressed concern over the ongoing dispute between the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and the lawmaker representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

In a statement issued via his official X page on Saturday, Saraki urged those directly and indirectly involved in the ongoing faceoff to prioritise the protection of the Senate as an institution and not individuals.

He said, “I have watched from afar the recent developments in the Senate involving the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and the Senator from Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

“This situation saddens me because of its negative impact on the integrity, sanctity, image, and public perception of the institution. I believe that everyone who has been associated with the National Assembly—whether as a leader, member, or staff—should strive to protect these values, which make the institution the foremost among the three arms of government.

“For these reasons, I believe that both parties in this dispute, as well as their supporters inside and outside the chamber, should be mindful of the impact of their actions, inactions, reactions, claims, and counterclaims.

“They must ensure that nothing is done to tarnish the institution. The constitution, the country’s laws, Senate rules, and parliamentary conventions and practices should be strictly followed in resolving this matter.”

Saraki also called for an open, transparent, and honest investigation by the Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions to determine the veracity of the allegations raised by Akpoti-Uduaghan against Akpabio.

He emphasised that only an open and honest investigation would prevent the parliament from being perceived as an institution that condones sexual harassment, gender bias, abuse of office, disregard for standing orders and rules, and general disorderliness.

He said, “The constitution, the country’s laws, Senate rules, and parliamentary conventions and practices should be strictly followed in resolving this matter. The resolution should be conducted transparently, without any bias toward either party. The goal should be to uncover the truth and uphold the integrity of the legislative body, ensuring it is not wrongly perceived as tolerating or participating in any form of lawbreaking. This is what a transparent, open, and unbiased investigation should achieve.

“At this point, with the public claims made by the Senator, the right measure to take is to institute an open, transparent, and honest investigation by the Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions. Both parties must submit to the investigation, fully cooperate with the committee, and stake their claims before it. ”

Drawing from his own experience, Saraki shared an example from his tenure as Senate President when he was alleged of having imported an official car without paying customs duty.

Saraki stated that the transparent manner in which the investigation was conducted proved that the allegations were unfounded, and the Senate’s integrity was upheld.

The former Governor of Kwara State called for a similar approach in the current dispute, urging the leadership of the 10th Senate to follow the precedent of openness and transparency.

“This is not the first time a Senate President would appear before the Committee to aid it in the conduct of a transparent and open investigation. I remember during the 8th Senate when a Senator claimed that I imported an official car for my use as Senate President and that customs duty was not paid on the vehicle. Since I knew the claim was false, the matter was referred to the Ethics Committee, and I appeared before the committee to testify in the full glare of the media. From my testimony, it was clear the Senator who made the allegation got his facts wrong and was only being mischievous.

“Also, on the day the committee submitted its report for debate on the floor, I stepped down and allowed my deputy to preside. The transparent manner in which the investigation and the debate on the report were handled assured everybody that there was no case. This is a precedent that the leadership of the 10th Senate should follow.

“In my case, the decision to allow an open investigation and subject myself to it was not an easy one. It was humbling, but I realized that was the best decision, and in the end, I am happy I travelled that route,” he stated.

Saraki argued that the Senate should not be seen as an institution tolerating misconduct, such as sexual harassment, gender bias, abuse of office, or disregard for Senate rules.

“We should not allow the Senate to be cast in the shroud of an institution encouraging sexual harassment, gender bias, abuse of office, flagrant disregard for standing orders and rules, and lack of orderliness,” he stated.

Importantly, the former Senate President asserted that he was not taking sides in the ongoing dispute.

“Let me make it clear without any ambiguity that I am neither stating that Akpabio is guilty of anything nor am I expressing the opinion that Senator Akpoti Uduaghan is right in her actions and claims. My position is that an investigation is needed to find out the truth and protect the integrity of the Senate,” he emphasised.

The Waziri of Ilorin concluded by reiterating the importance of safeguarding the Senate as an institution.

He added, “For me, the institution of the Senate is so important, sacred, and pre-eminent. All lovers of democracy should always work to strengthen it. No leader or member should be allowed to openly or surreptitiously work to subvert its sanctity.”