Managing Director of Al-Absal Business Link, AbdulRahman Yusuf Mu’azu, has urged government officials at all levels to prioritize the plight of Almajiri children.

Highlighting the inadequacies of the National Commission for Almajiri and Out of School Children Education, Mu’azu, in a compelling address during a one-day workshop held in Bauchi at the weekend, emphasized the urgent need for the commission’s empowerment to deliver essential services, including proper accommodations, learning centres, and educational materials for the affected children.

The workshop, organized by Al-Absal Business Link in collaboration with the Mujaddadi Foundation, convened Qur’anic school teachers and community leaders to discuss the challenges facing Almajiri education.

Mu’azu’s call for action addressed the importance of holistic support for these vulnerable children, who often lack access to formal schooling.

Representing the Mujaddadi Foundation, Executive Director Hon. Tijjani Adamu Aliyu underscored the importance of effectively utilizing the knowledge gained during the workshop.

He expressed his commitment to convey the participants’ appeals to government authorities, advocating for a coordinated intervention to address the educational needs of Almajiri children.

Mu’azu asserted that “as concerted efforts from various stakeholders continue, the hope is to create a framework that ensures the future of Almajiri children is brightened through appropriate educational resources and support.”