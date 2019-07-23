Ambode, Dalung fail to make ministerial list

The immediate past Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode; and the last Minister of Sports, Solomon Dalung, on Tuesday, were missing from the list of ministerial nominees submitted to the legislature by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Ambode, who was governor from 2015 to 2019 was rumoured to be among those being considered for appointment.

The former governor, who fell out with the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State was vehemently opposed by the party last year which led to his defeat by Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the primary.

Ambode was said to have been considered for a ministerial appointment to the chagrin of the APC chieftain, Bola Tinubu.

Ambode was said to have been considered for a ministerial appointment to the chagrin of the APC chieftain, Bola Tinubu.

Meanwhile, former minister, Dalung, has also been trending for failing to make the list.

Dalung, who hails from Plateau State, had boasted last month that no man born of a woman could stop him from being re-appointed as minister except God himself was against his return.

Speaking in June, he said, “there is nobody born of a woman that can stop my appointment if God wants it to be. I am not carried away by such sentiments”.