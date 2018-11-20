Anenih for burial Dec. 1 

The remains of the former chairman of the Board of Trustees of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Tony Anenih, will be buried on Saturday, December 1, in his mausoleum, located in his country home, Uzenema-Arue, Uromi in Edo State.

A statement Tuesday by the first son of the late politician, Tony Anenih Jr, said decision was arrived at by the family and the Edo State Government.

There will be funeral wakes in Abuja and Benin City that will culminate in his interment in Uromi.

The statement further said that there will be vigil mass and a session of tributes at the Ecumenical Centre, Abuja on Tuesday, November 27, at 5pm.

“This will be followed on Friday, November 30, 2018, at the University of Benin Sports Complex, Ugbowo, Edo State by the ceremonies of lying-in-state from 1 pm, with Requiem Mass at 4pm while tribute session starts at 5 pm.

“On Saturday, December 1, 2018, the body will leave for a funeral requiem at St. Anthony Catholic Cathedral, Uromi, at 12 noon, to be followed immediately by interment in the Mausoleum and Reception at Ahojie Stadium, Uromi.

“The Anenih Family recognises and appreciates the expression of commitment of Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State to accord Chief Anthony Akhakon Anenih a state burial as well as the involvement in the funeral, by the Governments of Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta and Rivers States,” the statement added.

Chief Anenih who held the traditional title of Iyasele of Esanland, died on Sunday, October 28, 2018 in Abuja.