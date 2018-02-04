Another $202m missing from NIA coffers – Reps

Recall that first there was the issue of $43 million found in an Ikoyi, Lagos apartment said to belong to the NIA.

Then there was the $44 million allegedly missing from the NIA’s coffers which the House of Representatives mandated its committee on Public Safety and National Security to investigate.

Chairman of the Committee , Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji (APC Zamfara) said while investigating the missing $44 million as mandated by the House, a stunning discovery came to light that an additional $202 million is missing from the coffers of the NIA.

In a post-meeting briefing with reporters at the weekend, the committee chair said it was discovered that a total of $289 million was given to the NIA by the Goodluck Jonathan administration for ” intervention”

According to him, the money was not appropriated by the National Assembly for the Agency. “The NIA got the money for ‘intervention’ from the past administration. For whatever reason, the past DG, Ayo Oke failed to disclose to the present administration that we have this amount of money.,” he said.

He further said: “Even the National Security Adviser, said it was when our committee began its investigation, they got the information that the NIA got $289million.

“You know we had a meeting with the NSA today ( Friday) we later discovered since last week in our meeting with the past Acting DG NIA that the $44 million is not missing.

“For now, I can categorically tell you the money is not missing. They only moved the money from one agency to another place pending when all the issues surrounding the agency is resolved.