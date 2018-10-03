APC clears Uduaghan, Amosun, Ajimobi, Shettima for senate

The All Progressives Congress (APC) screening panel for senatorial aspirants has released the list of aspirants cleared to contest the senatorial elections next year.

Among the aspirants cleared are former Delta state governor Emmanuel Uduaghan, Governors Ibikunle Amosun, Abiola Ajimobi, Tanko Al-Makura and Kashim shettima.

In Lagos and Ondo states, all the incumbents have been cleared unopposed to run for the election once again.

In Delta, former governor Uduaghan is the only APC aspirant in Delta South.Lawyer, Dayo Adeyeye and a former governorship aspirant in Ekiti state is the only candidate of the APC for Ekiti South. There are however, seven aspirants in the race for Ekiti North and two for Ekiti central.The latter ticket is a straight fight between incumbent Fatima Raji-Rasaki and former House of Representatives member, Bamidele Opeyemi.

In Ogun central, Governor Amosun will slug it out against Senator Lanre Tejuoso, while the consensus candidate for Ogun East, Senator Lekan Mustapha has four other aspirants to contend with. One of them is Olusegun Adesegun, a former deputy governor in the state.

In Oyo, Governor Abiola Ajimobi will run against Senator Teslim Folarin, who crossed to APC from PDP. Oyo North Senator Buhari is the sole candidate, just like Oyo South, which has Dr. Folarin Olufisayo.

In Kogi state, 13 aspirants have been cleared. Former Senator Smart Adeyemi is making a bid for his old seat in Kogi West. Incumbent Dino Melaye is now in PDP.

There are 14 aspirants in Kwara.

In Nasarawa, Governor Tanko Al-Makura has Senator Hussaini Egye to beat to clinch the ticket for Nasarawa South.

SOUTH SOUTH

AKWA – IBOM STATE

S/N . NAME SENATORIAL DISTRICT . DECISION

1.GODSWILL O. AKPABIO AKWA-IBOM NORTH – WEST CLEARED

2.SEN. EFFIONG NELSON ASUQUO AKWA-IBOM SOUTH . CLEARED

3.HON. EKPEYONG E. ETIM AKWA-IBOM NORTH – EAST . CLEARED

HON. KUFREABASI B. ETUK AKWA-IBOM SOUTH . CLEARED

5.MR. JAMES EKPE EFFIONG . AKWA-IBOM SOUTH . CLEARED

CROSS RIVER STATE

S/N . NAME . SENATORIAL DISTRICT . DECISION

1.SEN. BASSEY E. OTU . CROSS RIVER SOUTH . CLEARED

2.CHIEF RAY UGBAI I. MORPHY . CROSS RIVER NORTH . CLEARED

3.CHIEF AKIN A. RICKETTS . CROSS RIVER CENTRAL . CLEARED

4.PROF. OKA MARTIN OBONO . CROSS RIVER CENTRAL . CLEARED

5.NYIAM WABILY . CROSS RIVER NORTH . CLEARED

6.PST. (MRS.) MBUK MAYENI CROSS RIVER SOUTH CLEARED

7.SEN. NDOMA – EGBA VICTOR CROSS RIVER CENTRAL . CLEARED

8.DR. AYUK H. EGBE . CROSS RIVER CENTRAL . CLEARED

DELTA STATE

S/N . NAME . SENATORIAL DISTRICT . DECISION

MR. EMERHOR OGHENETEGA . DELTA CENTRAL . CLEARED DR. MRS. MARIAN N. OGOH – ALI DELTA NORTH . CLEARED

3.SEN. OVIE OMO – AGEGE DELTA CENTRAL . CLEARED

4.H. E. DR. UDUAGHAN E. EWATA DELTA SOUTH . CLEARED

5.HON. ENGR. DORIS UBOH . DELTA NORTH . CLEARED

6.GABRIEL OYIBODE CLEARED

EDO STATE

S/N NAME . SENATORIAL DISTRICT . DECISION

1.SEN. FRANCIS ALIKIKHEMA . EDO NORTH . CLEARED

2.HON. JOHN INEGBEDION . EDO CENTRAL . CLEARED

3.IGBOGBO SYLVANUS . EDO CENTRAL . CLEARED

4.HON. IKHARIALE A. PATRICK . EDO CENTRAL . CLEARED

5.HON. PATRICK OBAHIAGHON EDO SOUTH CLEARED

VICTORIA E. DIEJOMAOH . EDO NORTH . CLEARED

7.ERAHABOR EMOKPAE . EDO SOUTH CLEARED

BAYELSA STATE

S/N . NAME . SENATORIAL DISTRICT

DECISION

FESTUS DAUMIEBI S.

BAYELSA CENTRAL

CLEARED

2.

AYOBEGHA JAMES

BAYELSA EAST

CLEARED

3.

BIOBARAKUMA DEGI – EREMIENYO

BAYELSA EAST

CLEARED

4.

INDUYIMI T. KOMONIBO

BAYELSA CENTRAL

CLEARED

5.

CAPTAIN MATTHEW KARIMO

BAYELSA WEST

CLEARED

6.

SILVA OPUALA – CHARLES

BAYELSA CENTRAL

CLEARED

7.

HON. DR. STELLA AYAMARA DORGU

BAYELSA WEST – CLEARED.