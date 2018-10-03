Dino Melaye clinches Kogi West PDP senatorial ticket

Senator Dino Melaye has been affirmed as the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) flag-bearer for Kogi West senatorial district for the 2019 general elections.

The affirmation primary was conducted at the Prestige Hotel in Kabba, headquarters of the senatorial district.

The Returning officer for the exercise, Mr. Jude Sule, said Melaiye scored all the votes of the 800 plus delegates from the seven council areas that constitute the district.

The exercise which was peaceful was monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and some security personnel.

Meanwhile, the affirmation of Dino Melaye came with some intrigues and twists as four other contenders in the race were not cleared by the party screening committee while two others stepped down for him to emerge unopposed.

Those not cleared for the primary includes; Rep. Sunday Karimi; former acting governor of the state, Clarence Olafemi; Henry Ojuola and Ganiyu Salaudeen.

The aspirants who stepped down for Melaye were former commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Tolorunjuwon Faniyi and the current reps member representing Kabba/Bunu/ Ijumu Federal Constituency, Hon. Tajudeen Yusuf.

Reacting after the exercise, Melaye said the affirmation was “shocking but not surprising” bearing in mind that he has represented the district wonderfully at the upper champer of the national assembly.

He said the decision of the party to endorse him will act as a tonic for him to work more for the district when he eventually wins his secord term bid.

He however appealed to all other aspirants who were aggrieved about his choice for the party to let go of their anger and join hands with him to rid the state and the country of the bad governance of APC, both at the state and national level.