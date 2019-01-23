APC mulls interim govt to remain in power – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the interim government mooted by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, is the All Progressives Congress’ (APC) ‘Plan B’ to remain in power.

The party described interim government as unconstitutional, and said its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar would have landslide victory on February 16 presidential election.

Director, Media and Publicity of PDP Presidential Campaign Organization, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement yesterday, noted that any suggestion of an interim government, could only come from desperate and unpatriotic minds in a failed administration or a political party that has lost hope of being re-elected in a free, fair and credible election.

“Every Nigerian knows the desperation of the APC and the Buhari presidency ahead of the 2019 general election,” the party said.

PDP accused the APC-led Federal Government of using threats, intimidation and clampdown on dissenting voices on the opposition, as well as assault on institutions of democracy.

It alleged that APC wants to cause violence, derail the electoral process and blame it on the opposition.

“We hope such cruel plot, as revealed by Alhaji Lai Mohammed, is not the underlining reason behind the APC administration’s alleged neglect and undermining of our security forces fighting in the fronts,” it said.

It called on Mohammed to come clear on the source of his information, if it is not a plot being hatched by the APC.

“He should tell Nigerians if his source was the police, the military or the Department of State Services (DSS) so that they can appropriately channel their concerns,” the party said.

It urged Nigerians to be at alert on the APC in its alleged plans against the nation.

PDP said it is prepared and ready for the elections. “We have been going round the country peacefully, campaigning and presenting our candidate, policies and programmes to the electorate.”

The party added that it would not accept any form of interim government, noting that Nigerians are rallying behind Atiku as the next president