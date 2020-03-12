ASUU: FG won’t pay striking lecturers, says Labour Minister

Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige has insisted that the federal government would not back down on its stance on ”no work, no pay”.

This is coming after the members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) embarked on a two-week warning strike.

However, after the Federal Executive Council meeting in Abuja on Wednesday, Ngige disclosed that the Federal Government accused ASUU of not following laid down procedures before embarking on the industrial action.

He also confirmed that the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS) led to the strike.

Ngige said; “I am in shock. The strike is illegal because they did not give us the mandatory notice. If you withdraw services and you still want to be paid, it is corruption. Is that not corruption?”