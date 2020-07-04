Bauchi governor suspends Emir of Misau over killings

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, has suspended the Emir of Misau, Alhaji Ahmed Suleiman, following the crisis that occurred in Hardawa Ward in the Misau Local Government Area of the state, which led to the death of nine people.

Several other people sustained varying degrees of injuries in the crisis.

Also suspended alongside the Emir are the District Head of Chiromah, Ahmadun Ahmadu, and the Village Head of Zadawa or his representative.

It could be recalled that nine people were killed and several others injured on Monday, following the crisis that erupted between herders and Fulani farmers in Zadawa village in Misau LGA.

The governor had on Tuesday suspended the Caretaker Chairman of Misau LGA, Yaro Gwaram.

Suspended along with him were his deputy, Baidu Kafin-Misau, and his secretary, Usman Abdu.

While speaking during the inauguration of a 13-man investigative panel tasked to identify the cause of the clash at the Government House on Friday, the governor said the suspension of the Emir of Misau and others was to allow the panel to effectively carry out its assignment without any interference.

He added that the suspended traditional institutions were to subject themselves to the administrative inquiry committee, saying the Emir must be investigated in his palace by the committee to accord him respect.

Mohammed said, “Following the receipt of additional petitions that we have at our disposal from some communities, we have decided to suspend the relevant traditional institutions in the area so that they will not interfere with the work of the investigation committee.”