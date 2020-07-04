COVID-19: Why I can’t hand over to my deputy – Gov. Akeredolu

Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, on Friday said the state administration would not be affected by his current health status.

The governor, who recently disclosed that he tested positive for COVID-19, had been on self-isolation and directed his commissioners and other aides to go for test to ascertain their statuses.

Speaking with journalists in Akure, the state capital, through the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Donald Ojogo, the governor said though he is self- isolation, he is still performing his official duties.

Asked if the governor would hand over to the Deputy Governor, Mr Agboola Ajayi, the commissioner said there was no such plan, stressing that Akeredolu was still agile.

He said, “Though Mr Governor is on self-isolation, the government is not grounded. He is working from isolation, so the state cannot be grounded.

“The governor cannot hand over to the deputy, Agboola Ajayi. The deputy has left governance, though he is still in government. So, you cannot hand over to such a person.

“We are not considering that; no one will advise the governor to hand over to the deputy. Mr Governor is still strong enough to work.”

Expressing displeasure over the increasing cases of the virus in the state, Ojogo said the government would not be deterred in its fight against the scourge, noting that the government had invested a lot in the fight despite scarce resources.