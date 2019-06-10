Bauchi National Assembly candidates demand certificates of return from INEC

Candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Bauchi South Senatorial District, Garba Dahiru and four others have appealed to the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) to issue them with their certificates of return in line with the court verdict which voided votes scored by some APC candidates in the last general election.

The candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) for the National Assembly seats made the appeal at a joint press conference on Saturday at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) secretariat in Bauchi.

Garba Dahiru was accompanied by Auwal Jatau, Zaki Federal Constituency (PDP), Alhaji Abdulkadir Ibrahim, Alkaleri Federal Constituency (PDP), Dayyabu Chiroma, Darazo /Gannjuwa Federal Constituency (PRP) and Isa Mohammed Wabu of the NNPP, Gamawa Federal Constituency.

Garba said that “sequel to the FCT High Court judgement delivered by Justice Bello Kawu on May 16, 2019 and the consequent court order which nullified votes scored by APC candidates and ordered the second defendant INEC ‎to issue certificates of return to the candidates that came second in the affected constituencies.

‎”For over two weeks since INEC ‎was served with the court judgement, it is yet to comply despite the fact that it is the only subsisting court order.”

Lamenting the inability of INEC to issue them with their certificates of return despite the court order, added that “it is on record that INEC has been respecting court orders religiously and very much up to its responsibility as an unbiased umpire that has withdrawn over 60 certificates of return based on various court orders and with valid reasons to date.

“The court judgement and order was received at the INEC headquarters on May 28 covered by our counsel’s application for issuance of certificate with the court judgement.”

The Bauchi South senatorial candidate who said all necessary processes have been observed and complied with as provided by law, urged INEC to be above board and discharge its constitutional responsibilities diligently for the interest of the Nigerian people.

He said that the electoral commission has over time earned for itself, the mark of integrity and excellence, especially under the present management and leadership of the commission.