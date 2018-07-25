Benue Assembly removes Speaker, elects Titus Uba as replacement …I remain House Speaker, says Ikyange

The Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Terkimbi Ikyange and other principal officers of the House have been impeached.

Although the House recently proceeded on recess to reconvene on August 15, 22 members of the legislative arm met behind closed doors in the hallow chambers of the House and impeached the Speaker.

The impeachment which was hurriedly carried out by the members said to be loyal to the State Governor, Samuel Ortom has been described as the ‘shortest sitting in the history of the lawmakers.’

The legislative members had passed a ‘vote of no confidence’ on the Speaker and the other affected principal officers.

The members entered the Chambers through a back door which shares fence with Government House and in less than 45 minutes, concluded the sitting.

Newly elected Speaker of the State Assembly, Titus Uba from Kyan Constituency in Vandeikya Local Government Area says “members passed a vote of no confidence on the Speaker because of highhandedness.”

Assembly member, Richard Ujege had moved for the impeachment of the Speaker in a sitting attended by 22 out of 30members and presided over by Speaker Pro Tempo and former Minority Leader, Mr. Sule Audu from Agatu Constituency.

Meanwhile, Terkimbi Ikyange, who was impeached as Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly on Tuesday, says he remains the authentic speaker and leader of the assembly.

Ikyange described the House Rule No. 16 (2), relied on by 22 members to reconvene the assembly and impeach him as fraudulent.

He said the House Rule only vests the power to reconvene the Assembly, which was adjourned to August 15, on him and the deputy speaker – under his directive.

He, therefore, warned members of the new leadership of the state legislature, not to so parade themselves, noting that their actions could be described as a total disregard of democratic norms.