Senate adjourns plenary till Sept. 25

The Senate has adjourned plenary till after its long vacation.

The lawmakers would resume sitting on September 25, 2018.

This comes after about 13 Senators, on Tuesday, defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

There was drama earlier, on Tuesday, when the residences of the Senate President Bukola Saraki and the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, in Abuja, were occupied by personnel of the Department of State Services (DSS) and Nigeria Police.

The Senate President’s convoy was reportedly blocked by the security operatives while he was about leaving his residence.

After the incident, Saraki arrived at the Senate chamber at 10:40a.m. to preside over plenary.