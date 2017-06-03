Biafra: Okorocha sacks commissioners, LG chairmen over sit-at-home order – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Saturday condemned the sacking of Commissioners and Local Government chairmen in the 27 council areas of Imo State by the state Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, alleging that the action was because of the success of the sit-at-home order in the state.

In a press statement made available to our reporter in Awka, Anambra State by the IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, the group said Okorocha had instructed his commissioners and council chiefs not to allow the order to take place in the state.

It said Okorocha’s objective was to please the powers that be in Abuja.

It added that to the surprise of the Imo governor, the exercise recorded huge success in Imo State, something the group said angered the governor and culminated in the sacking of the victims.

The statement read in part “IPOB intelligence unit discovered that APC party led by Major General Muhammadu Buhari through her security operatives mandated Rochas Okorocha to do all he could to stop the sit-at-home order issued by our leader Mazi Nnamdi and IPOB family members worldwide but to his greatest surprise he could not stop the sit-at-home and remembrance of our fallen heroes and heroines.

“In line with this, Okorocha mandated his commissioners and his LGA’s transitional chairmen in all the 27 Local Government Areas of Imo State to move into the villages and communities to sensitized them to boycott the sit-at- home order at all cost, unfortunately, those mandated to do so could not do it because power belongs to the masses not those in Government.

“The Governor of Imo State Chief Owelle Rochas Okorocha dissolved the commissioners and the leadership of all the LGA’s transitional chairmen in 27 Local Government Areas of Imo State because of their inability to do the job he paid for to discourage our people not to comply of the sit at home order issued by our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu on 30th of May 2017 in honour and remembrance of our fallen heroes and heroines who paid the ultimate price during the genocidal war against our people in 1967 and 1970.

“The tremendous total compliance in Imo State particularly in Owerri and other parts of Biafraland marvelled the Governor of Imo State Chief Owelle Rochas Okorocha and other APC members in Biafraland both South East and South South.

It added “It is very pathetic that the governor of Imo State Chief Rochas Okorocha will be belittled himself to this level by going uncontrollably from house to house and one market to another calling people to come out and open their shops on that fateful day Biafrans were celebrating and honouring those who paid the ultimate price during the great war in the history against the people of Biafra between 1967 and 1970.