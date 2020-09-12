Boko Haram governor: Please pray for me, my life in danger – Mailafia begs

…as DSS summons ex-CBN deputy governor for third time

Dr. Obadiah Mailafia, a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has been summoned by the Department of State Services for the third time.

Mailafia, who was the Presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress, has been in and out of interrogation rooms since he granted an interview where he stated that an unidentified northern governor was the leader of the terrorist group known as Boko Haram.

The DSS on August 12 invited Mailafia to its Jos office. He was invited again on the 17th of August 2020 after he refused to back down on his claims.

The former deputy governor of the apex bank had also claimed that during the lockdown, weapons were distributed to several parts of the country, adding that terrorists had infiltrated Lagos.

He later withdrew his comment, stating that he got the information from a third party.

However, in the latest invitation letter addressed to Mailafia which he confirmed to the pressmen, the DSS did not reveal the reason for the invitation.

“It is true. I have been invited to their office in Jos. I was asked to appear at 11 am on Monday,” he told Punch.

Last month, Mailafia had approached a High Court in Plateau State for the enforcement of his fundamental rights to personal liberty and fair hearing in a bid to prevent the police from arresting him.

However, it was learnt that the security agents were being prodded by the Federal Government to ensure that the economist is arraigned in court.

In another telephone conversation with The Nation, Mailafia said it was unfortunate that two security agencies were investigating him at the same time.

“This is one of the reasons why I am in court. I am being invited by the DSS and the police at the same time. It is an abuse of my rights,” he said.

“Please, pray for me. I have reasons to believe that my life is in danger and that some powerful political forces want to silence me forever for speaking the truth.

“For speaking on behalf of the Holy Martyrs — of thousands of innocent children, women, elderly and youths that have been killed in our beloved country,” Mailafia added.