Boko Haram suicide bombers kill 27, wound 83 in Borno

August 16, 2017 0

A Boko Haram suicide bomber on Tuesday killed at least 27 people and wounded 83 in Borno State, local sources told AFP.

A female bomber blew herself up and killed 27 others at a market in the village of Konduga near Maiduguri, the epicentre of the conflict between government forces and the Islamist Boko Haram insurgents, according to a village head and an official from a regional militia.

Two suicide bombers also blew themselves up at the gates to a nearby refugee camp, with no others killed but many injured, said an emergency service official.

