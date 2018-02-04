Bolorunduro visits burnt Gold FM studio, commiserates with FRCN

Press Statement:

I was informed late yesterday that the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) Gold FM 95.5FM, Iloko Road, Ilesa went up in flames and this morning, I personally paid a visit to see the extent of damage.

As one of the early callers today, Sunday, at the station, I met with the General Manager, Alabama T.A. Imam and other Staff members and expressed my sincere commiseration. I inspected the two studios -live and recording as well as the news and programmes directorate which was totally burnt.

I am indeed grateful for the efforts of the men of the State Fire Service and the Fire Service of the International Breweries, Ilesa who came to the rescue in order to forestall further loss.

While we thank God that there were no human casualties, I wish to express my sincere commiserations with Ilesa Town, the people and government of the State of Osun and the Federal Government on this sad occurrence.

(Signed)

Dr. Wale Bolorunduro