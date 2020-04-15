Borno govt delegation visits parents of Chibok girls, donates N5.6m

A delegation of commissioners and a lawmaker, sent by the Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, on Tuesday, visited parents of the Chibok schoolgirls who were abducted by Boko Haram exactly six years ago.

The delegation which included the commissioners of education, women affairs, poverty alleviation and the member, representing Chibok at the Borno assembly, delivered Governor Zulum’s message of empathy, hope and assurance.

They also presented the families with 500 bags of rice (25kg), 250 gallons of cooking oil and a sum of N5.6million as social support.

The state Commissioner for Education, Bello Ayuba, assured the parents and members of the community that President Muhammadu Buhari and the governor will never give up on the rescue of the remaining schoolgirls.

Ayuba said, “Governor Zulum has asked us to inform you that in all his meetings with President Buhari, the President has consistently shown concern and commitment to the rescue of the missing girls.

“The President and the Governor are fathers, with daughters. They know how you feel and they share your pains. They will never give up on the rescue of our daughters. No sane parent will give up on a missing child. They are committed and by the grace of God, these girls will be rescued alive.

“The Governor sends his empathy, and as you all have seen in his activities and visits to Chibok, the Governor holds Chibok very dear to his heart. Let us remain hopeful and prayerful, while our leaders sustain their concerted efforts.”

Commissioner of Women Affairs, Zuwaira Gambo, and that of Poverty Alleviation, Nuhu Clark, who hails from Chibok took turns to support and encourage the parents.

Boko Haram insurgents had on April 14, 2014, attacked a Government Secondary School in Chibok and taken away over 200 schoolgirls from their hostels. The girls were just about to write the West African Secondary School Certificate Examination.

A total of 219 of them were held by the insurgents, out of which 107 regained freedom after various rescue efforts and largely mediated negotiations between the Buhari administration and the insurgents.