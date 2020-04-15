Immigration boss survives coronavirus

The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammed Babandede, has survived coronavirus after he tested negative twice.

Babandede was struck with Coronavirus on March 29 after he tested positive for the virus.

He had returned from the United Kingdom and went into self-isolation before his samples were collected and found to be positive.

However, Babandede, on his twitter handle on Tuesday said he just received his second negative report on COVID-19.

He thanked all who prayed for his survival and gave God the glory for granting him victory over the pandemic.

“I just receive my second negative report on COVID-19, I will like to thank all of u for your supplications. This victory is from God.

“We thank Him for giving me the opportunity to have the experience which is more than my education and public service.” he said.

