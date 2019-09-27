Brazil friendly good test for Super Eagles – Ikpea

By Akeem Busari

The National Chairman of Nigeria Football Supporters Club (NFSC), Rev. Samuel Ikpea, has described the forthcoming international friendly match between the Brazil national team and the Super Eagles as a good test.

Speaking with journalist in his Lagos office, the renowned football enthusiast and sports philanthropist remarked that contrary to public outcry amongst Brazilian soccer fans, the present Super Eagles team would give the Samba Boys of Brazil a tough game and a run for their money.

“That the Super Eagles didn’t go far during the last World Cup held on Russia, shouldn’t be the yardstick to measure the quality and talent in this new Nigerian squad,” he stated.

“We all know when it comes to football Brazil is reckoned amongst the best in the world. However, football is dynamic and that’s what football fans should understand. And talking about standard, I would say the Brazil national team haven’t been spectacular, too, in recent times.

“Coach Gernot Rohr is gradually building a team for the future. And with the likes of new boy Joe Aribo, Chukwueze, Osimhen, Awaziem and others, the future is bright for our football,” Ikpea enthused confidently.

“On our part as the foremost supporters club in this part of the world, we have also been in contact with the Consular- General of Brazil to ensure our members home and diaspora give the necessary support during the match in Singapore.

” And at home, we have concluded plans with the Consulate of Brazil to have a life size television screen at the Brazil Consulate to beam the match live in line with the mutual collaboration between both countries. It’s going to be a historic day of fun and entertainment back home in Nigeria during the game,” he further added.

The Nigeria-Brazil encounter is billed to be played on October 13 in Singapore.