(BREAKING) NWC dissolution: APC appoints Yobe governor to head caretaker committee

June 25, 2020 0

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has been dissolved.

The Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, has been inaugurated to head the APC caretaker committee and chairman extraordinary convention.

The decision was taken at the ongoing meeting of the party’s National Executive Committee based on the recommendation of the President Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari’s new media aide, Bashir Ahmad, disclosed this on his Twitter handle.

He wrote, “Following the recommendation of President Muhammadu Buhari, the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress has been dissolved.”

Details later…

