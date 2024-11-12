A powerful explosion shook the city of Jos on Tuesday morning, sending shockwaves through surrounding communities.

Eyewitnesses reported that the blast occurred around 10:30 am near the densely populated Terminus market area.

Initial reports indicate that several people were injured in the blast, with some sources suggesting there may have been fatalities.

The extent of the damage remains unclear, but witnesses described scenes of destruction and chaos.

“I was nearby when I heard a loud bang,” said an eyewitness. “I saw people running and screaming. It was terrifying,” added Gyang Buba, a clothes vendor who confirmed the incident.

Emergency services, including the police, fire department, and ambulance teams, reportedly rushed to the scene to provide assistance.

The Plateau State Police Command has yet to make a public statement on the incident.

Attempts to reach the Command’s spokesman, Alabo Alfred, were unsuccessful as his phone was switched off.

However, security sources at police command headquarters in Jos confirmed the incident, adding that an investigation had been launched.

“The area has been cordoned off as investigators begin to assess the situation. We are working to determine the cause of the explosion,” the source added. “We urge calm and assure the public that we will do everything possible to ensure their safety.”

Our correspondent reports that the incident has heightened security concerns in Jos, which has experienced periodic violence and unrest in recent years, with residents calling on authorities to increase security measures in the area. – Punch.