Bruno Fernandes’ hat-trick kept Manchester United’s season alive with a 4-1 win over Real Sociedad to progress to the Europa League quarter-finals 5-2 on aggregate.

Mikel Oyarzabal’s early penalty gave Old Trafford a scare but two spot-kicks from Bruno Fernandes, one in each half, turned the tie around and La Real had no response once substitute Jon Aramburu was sent off for a foul on the impressive Patrick Dorgu.

Fernandes completed his hat-trick to put the tie beyond their Basque opponents before Diogo Dalot made it four on the night and 5-2 on aggregate in stoppage-time. Ruben Amorim’s side will now face Lyon in the last eight with the prospect of European silverware moving closer.

In the week that United announced their plans for a new 100,000 capacity stadium, despite chief executive Omar Berrada stressing that there will be financial backing for Amorim regardless of European qualification, it felt like a lot was on the line.

The Portuguese coach has spoken of how this competition can give his players “more energy to finish the season in a different way” and there were signs of that in their performance. It was a higher tempo than much of what fans have witnessed this winter.

With Lyon up next, this competition offers an opportunity now. The prospect of missing out on Europe for only the second time since the ban on English clubs was lifted remains. But so too does the prize of a trophy – and Champions League football with it.

Fernandes was the player of the match because of his three goals, only his second hat-trick in a United shirt and a captain’s performance yet again. But there were other candidates on a night when a number of players stepped up to deliver when it mattered.

Casemiro backed up his efforts against Arsenal, while Dorgu showed what a wing-back can bring to Amorim’s system, terrorising Real Sociedad. The ex-Lecce player won the second penalty and was then brought down in the incident that reduced La Real to 10.

Joshua Zirkzee has endured some difficult days in a United shirt since his summer move from Bologna but this was a glimpse of what he can bring. His pass to Dorgu that led to Aramburu being sent off was perfectly weighted and he revelled in that No10 role.

Like Rasmus Hojlund, how Zirkzee would have loved a goal to mark the night. As for the Dane, who won Fernandes’ first penalty when he might have finished himself, there was the chance for a hat-trick of his own. His wait goes on but he left the field a winner. – Sky Sports.