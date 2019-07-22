Buhari rewarding corrupt VCs with appointments – ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) yesterday accused President Muhammadu Buhari of compensating corrupt vice chancellors of universities with federal appointments. According to ASUU, empowering indicted persons with political offices rubbishes the fight against corruption and will encourage people to be more corrupt since there is a reward of higher offices awaiting them.

It specifically alleged that the appointment of former Vice Chancellor of Kwara State University Professor Abdulrasheed Na’allah, indicted by the visitation panel under former Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed, as vice chancellor of the University of Abuja, made mockery of Buhari’s anti corruption campaign.

The union, in a statement by its chairman of the University of Ibadan branch, Prof. Deji Omole and the Ibadan zonal coordinator, Dr Ade Adejumo, alleged: “A government that claims to be fighting corruption is protecting people alleged for corruption and compensating them with appointment.

“An example is the case of KWASU vice chancellor, who was indicted by the visitation panel, set up by the Governor Abdulfattah Ahmed administration. The white paper recommendations was not implemented and suppressed by politicians. Now, the government of President Muhammadu Buhari has now appointed the same person as the Vice Chancellor of University of Abuja. He has even resumed while his tenure is yet to lapse in KWASU thereby occupying two vice chancellorship seats.” – Daily Trust.