Buhari swears in Chairman, members of FCC, RMAFC, others

…renews appointment of 12 non-career ambassadors

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday swore in the new Chairman of the Federal Character Commission (FCC), Muheeba Dankaka from Kwara, and 36 other members of the commission.

The president also swore in six Federal Commissioners of the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), including Gboyega Oladele, from Osun.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Buhari also administered oath of office on four new Permanent Secretaries and two members of the Civil Service Commission (CSC).

The 36 members of the FCC included Henry Ogbulogo (Abia), Salihu Bello (Adamawa), Dorah Daniel (Akwa-Ibom), Ibeabuchi Uche, (Anambra), Mohammed Tijjani, (Bauchi), Tonye Okio (Bayelsa) and Silas Macikpah (Benue).

Others were Abba Ali Monguno (Borno), Nsor Atamgba (Cross River), Alims Agoda (Delta), Tobias Chukuemeka (Ebonyi), Imuetinyan Festus (Edo), Sesan Fatoba (Ekiti), Ginika Tor (Enugu). Hamza Mohammed (Gombe), Diogu Uche, (Imo) and Lawan Ya’u Roni (Jigawa).

Also sworn-in were Hadiza Muazu (Kaduna), Mohammed Na’iya (Kano), Lawal Garba (Katsina), Abubakar Atiku Bunu (Kebbi), Idris Bello (Kogi), Are Bolaji (Lagos), Nasir Isa Kwarra (Nasarawa), and Suleiman Barau (Niger).

Others sworn in were Abiodun Akinlade (Ogun), Olufemi Omosanya (Ondo), Adeoye Olalekan (Osun) Adeniyi Olowofela (Oyo), Stephen Jings (Plateau), Wokocha Augustine (Rivers),

The rest were Abdullahi Tafida (Soko

Also, Pres. Buhari approved the renewal of the appointments of 12 non-career ambassadors.

The president, however, assured Nigerians of fairness in representation and inclusiveness in all matters of governance.

The assurance from the President became necessary following recent complaints after the announcement of 41 non-career ambassadors that some states were not captured.

However, a statement signed by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President, said approval for continuation in office of the ambassadors was done after performance evaluation.

The statement added that President Buhari will still decide if others will remain in their current postings.

However, the ambassadors whose appointments were renewed are:

Mrs Uzoma E. Emenike (Abia) Yusuf M. Tuggar (Bauchi) Muhammad B. Madugu (Bauchi) Amb. Baba Ahmad Jidda (Borno) Uyigue O. Oghogho (Edo) Dr. Eniola Ajayi (Ekiti) Deborah S. Iliya (Kaduna) Mohammed D. Rimi (Katsina) Prof. Tijjani Muhammad-Bande (Kebbi) Dr Modupe E. Irele (Lagos) Adeyinka Asekun (Ogun) Sen. Goni Modu Zanna Bura (Yobe)

The President, however, congratulated the ambassadors on the renewal.