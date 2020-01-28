Bulkachuwa lauds Ugwuanyi for constructing Appeal Court Complex in Enugu

The President of the Court of Appeal, Her Lordship, Hon. Justice Zainab Adamu Bulkachuwa, weekend, applauded Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, for constructing a complex for the Court of Appeal in the state.

This is contrary to the earlier report that she commended the governor for “the ongoing construction of the first ever Enugu State Customary Court of Appeal Headquarters complex”.

Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration, in line with its transformation agenda in the Judiciary, is constructing a temporary site for the Court of Appeal at GRA, Enugu, to enable its State Division relocate there, for a massive renovation of its permanent site at Independence Layout, Enugu.

Speaking when she led some eminent Jurists from the various Divisions of the Court of Appeal and High Court Judges in the country to pay a courtesy call on Gov. Ugwuanyi, at the Government House, Enugu, Hon. Justice Bulkachuwa, who earlier inspected project site, expressed gratitude to the governor for his administration’s remarkable interventions in the State Judiciary, especially the Court of Appeal complex.

Bulkachuwa was in Enugu, in continuation of her tour of all the Court of Appeal Divisions in the country, which coincided with the Valedictory Court Session in honour of a retired Justice of Court of Appeal, Hon. Justice Chinwe Eugenia Iyizoba.

She also commended Gov. Ugwuanyi for the Judges Quarters his administration renovated, among other interventions, saying: “We are very grateful”.

In his address, Gov. Ugwuanyi welcomed “the first female President of the Court of Appeal” and other eminent Jurists to the state and congratulated her for the “service well rendered” as well as her many accomplishments in office.

The governor noted that his administration, in synergy with the State Judiciary, headed by the first female Chief Judge, Hon. Justice Ngozi Emehelu, who he said “has also added momentum and great value to our determined efforts to make Enugu State a place where good governance and development flourish through rule of law and justice”, has continued to reform the justice sector in the state.

Gov. Ugwuanyi disclosed that his administration has launched the Enugu State Multi-door Courthouse and Fast-Track Court to enhance access to justice by all and make the state more investment-friendly.

He added that the state government is vigorously pursuing the speedy execution of contracts for the infrastructural transformation of the State Judiciary.

The governor, who further appreciated Hon. Justice Bulkachuwa, for the laudable legacies she has bequeathed to the Judiciary for posterity, reassured her that “we will not relent in our efforts to ensure that justice is not only served, but also served speedily in a conducive environment with modern infrastructure”.