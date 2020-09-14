Buratai in Sokoto to supervise ongoing projects at 8 Division

September 14, 2020 0

The Chief of Army Staff (CAS), Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai, on Sunday, was in Sokoto State to assess ongoing projects at the 8 Division of the Nigeria Army, Giginya Barracks Sokoto.

Buratai visit was in continuation of his operational tour to North West Theatre of Operations, where he assessed some ongoing projects embark by the Nigeria Army.

Among the projects inspected was the Division Medical Services and Hospital.

CAS was also briefed on the security situation in the entire 8 Division Area of Responsibility by the Acting General Officer Commanding the Division, Brig.-Gen. Aminu Bande.

After his tour of duty, Buratai was briefly hosted to a lunch by Gov. Aminu Tambuwal at the government house is Sokoto.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

Reps sue Malami, Mohammed, NBC over new broadcasting code

Members of the Peoples Democratic Party caucus in the House of Representatives have sued the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN; Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed