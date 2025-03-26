Four bills seeking the creation of additional states across the country have passed through second reading at the House of Representatives.

The four proposed bills seeking the creation of additional states were; “A Bill for an Act to Alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) by amending Part 1 of the First Schedule and Creating Additional Three States Oke – Ogun State, Ijebu State and Ife – Ijesa State and for Related Matters (HB. 1098) sponsored by Rep. Oluwole Oke.

“A Bill for an Act to Alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to make provisions for the Creation of “Tiga State” from the Present Kano State with Headquarters in “Rano” and for Related Matters (HB.1308) sponsored by Rep. Ghali Mustapha Tijani.

“A Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) to Create a New State in the South Eastern Region of Nigeria Known as Orlu State and for Related Matters (HB.1430) sponsored by Rep. Ikweagwuonu Ugochinyere.

“A Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) to Create an Additional State in the South East Region of Nigeria, Carved from the Existing Five (5) States to be known as Etiti State with Capital at Okigwe and for Related Matters (HB.1998) sponsored by Rep. George Ibezimako Ozodinobi”.

After the reading of the long titles of the bills, they were put through a voice vote by the Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, who presided over the Plenary and were passed.

They were referred to the the House Committee on Constitution Review headed by the Deputy Speaker.