Cameroonian gendarmes invade Cross River community

At least more than 80 Cameroonian gendarmes late Monday night crossed the international border between Nigeria and Cameroon and invaded Danare, in Boki Local Government Area of Cross River State.

The gendarmes, according to sources, claimed that they were fighting Cameroon militants who took refuge in the community.

There are well over 5,000 Cameroonian refugees seeking asylum in Danare 1 and 2 communities following the unrest in the southern part of Cameroon.

Cameroonian gendarmes from Bodam community had, in October 2017, invaded Danare, killing two farmers.

It was learnt that gendarmes from Cameroon had also, in December, abducted five persons from Danare on the claims that they were suspected youths involved in the fight for the creation of Ambazonia.

When contacted, the Cross River State Security Adviser, Mr. Jude Ngaji said the matter was being handled at the highest level of government in the country.

Ngaji said, “The issue has gone beyond the Police and the Nigerian Army has just deployed a battalion to the area.

“No Nigerian has been killed and as you know, this is an international issue which is being handled at the highest level of government.” -Punch.