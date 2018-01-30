SEC DG: Adeosun, Gwarzo meet Reps, refuse to shift grounds

The House of Representatives has opened a public hearing on the rift between the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun; and the suspended Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Mr. Munir Gwarzo.

The hearing is being conducted by the House Committee on Capital Market and Institutions.

It is chaired by a Peoples Democratic Party member from Kogi State, Mr. Tajudeen Yusuf.

Both Adeosun and Gwarzo have made submissions to the committee. However, the two have refused to shift grounds on their positions.

The minister insists that Gwarzo’s suspension is in order because he breached Public Rules by having interests in two private companies.

But Gwarzo told the House panel that Adeosun was after him because of her desire to protect Oando Plc, a firm he was investigating before he was asked to go on suspension.