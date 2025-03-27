Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle expressed deep disappointment after his team’s 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe in Tuesday’s crucial 2026 World Cup qualifying match, describing the result as a missed opportunity for Nigeria.

Speaking to reporters after the match at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, Chelle lamented the team’s performance, saying, “I am so disappointed for my players, for the country, because we couldn’t do it (win against Zimbabwe).”

The 47-year-old coach was particularly critical of his team’s first-half performance, claiming they could have scored multiple goals.

“What can I say about the first half? Normally, we could have scored ten goals in the first half. You make some mistake in the last technical skills and Zimbabwe comes to defend and stop the game,” Chelle explained.

Victor Osimhen had given Nigeria the lead in the 74th minute with a trademark header, but substitute Chawanda Chirewa’s late equaliser in stoppage time denied the Eagles a vital victory. The draw leaves Nigeria with just seven points from six qualifying matches, trailing group leaders South Africa.

Chelle highlighted the team’s complacency after scoring, saying, “In the second half, when we scored the goal, we thought maybe it is finished. It’s tough; it’s hard because my players and my team were the better team on the pitch.”

The coach also addressed the potential points deduction facing South Africa for fielding an ineligible player during their match against Lesotho. Teboho Mokoena reportedly played despite having accumulated two yellow cards during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, with Lesotho’s Football Association secretary-general Mokhosi Mohapi confirming a formal inquiry to FIFA and CAF.

However, Chelle remained focused on his team’s performance.

“I don’t want to tell you about that. I said yesterday we are focused on our game,” he told reporters.

“I told them to look forward to second place. They did a great job during the ten days, so they deserve this qualification.”

The Super Eagles’ road to the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada, and Mexico has become increasingly challenging. If CAF upholds Lesotho’s appeal, South Africa’s points could be reduced, potentially opening a narrow window of opportunity for Nigeria.

Despite the setback, Chelle maintained an air of cautious optimism. “I trust them,” he said of his players, suggesting that the team’s campaign is not yet over.