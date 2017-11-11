Chief Bode George denies resignation as PDP BoT member

One of the frontline contenders for the chairmanship position of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Olabode George has debunked reports claiming that he had resigned his membership of the board of trustees of the party.

Chief George who described the reports as rumours while speaking to newsmen in Abuja on Friday however said that he remains a life member of the party’s BoT.

“I remain a life member of the Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party and I have not resigned and I have no intention to resign.”

Chief George also described those peddling the rumour as suffering from “suffering from chronic hopelessness.”